 Social Media Abuzz With Rumours Of Rohit Sharma & Wife Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Baby Boy, X Users Rain Wishes
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSocial Media Abuzz With Rumours Of Rohit Sharma & Wife Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Baby Boy, X Users Rain Wishes

Social Media Abuzz With Rumours Of Rohit Sharma & Wife Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Baby Boy, X Users Rain Wishes

Rohit Sharma has not travelled with the Indian team for the Test series against Australia.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma & His Wife Ritika Sajdeh. | (Credits: Twitter)

Social media platform X was abuzz on Friday (November 15) over claims that Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have been reportedly blessed with a baby boy. The rumoured development comes amid the 37-year-old opener not travelling with the Indian team for the high-profile Test series against Australia, beginning on November 22 in Perth. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the same and the Free Press Journal does not verify or vouch for the authentication of the claims.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Social Media Abuzz With Rumours Of Rohit Sharma & Wife Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Baby Boy, X Users...

Social Media Abuzz With Rumours Of Rohit Sharma & Wife Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Baby Boy, X Users...

Viral Video: Female Fan Spotted Crying As Sanju Samson's Six Hits Her On Face During SA vs IND 4th...

Viral Video: Female Fan Spotted Crying As Sanju Samson's Six Hits Her On Face During SA vs IND 4th...

'Jo Sarkaar Kahegi...': BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Over Team India Not Visiting Pakistan For...

'Jo Sarkaar Kahegi...': BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Over Team India Not Visiting Pakistan For...

IPL 2025 Auction: 574 Players To Go Under The Hammer In Saudi Arabia

IPL 2025 Auction: 574 Players To Go Under The Hammer In Saudi Arabia

Rangana Herath Discusses A Key Factor That Made Mitchell Santner Effective in The Pune Test Against...

Rangana Herath Discusses A Key Factor That Made Mitchell Santner Effective in The Pune Test Against...