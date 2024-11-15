Social Media Abuzz With Rumours Of Rohit Sharma & Wife Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Baby Boy, X Users Rain Wishes

Rohit Sharma & His Wife Ritika Sajdeh. | (Credits: Twitter)

Social media platform X was abuzz on Friday (November 15) over claims that Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have been reportedly blessed with a baby boy. The rumoured development comes amid the 37-year-old opener not travelling with the Indian team for the high-profile Test series against Australia, beginning on November 22 in Perth. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the same and the Free Press Journal does not verify or vouch for the authentication of the claims.

