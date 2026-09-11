Rohit Sharma Brings Back 'Koi Sehri Babu' Magic With Shreyas Iyer And Shardul Thakur In New Promo | Video

Rohit Sharma Brings Back 'Koi Sehri Babu' Magic | sonytv/X

Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and former Indian cricketer Abhishek Nayar were seen recreating their iconic “Koi Sehri Babu” dance in the latest promo of the upcoming show Family Full House with Rohit Sharma. The fun-filled moment has caught the attention of cricket fans, with the four stars showcasing their lighter side away from the cricket field.

The promo features Rohit, Iyer, Thakur and Nayar joining in on the popular dance routine, bringing back memories of their earlier viral celebration. The reunion has added a nostalgic touch to the promotional campaign, while the cricketers’ chemistry has made the clip an instant talking point among fans.

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Rohit Sharma's new role

The upcoming show will see Rohit Sharma stepping into a different avatar as he interacts with celebrities and friends in a family-oriented entertainment format. The show is scheduled to premiere on September 19 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur are also among the familiar cricket faces joining Rohit in the promotional material, while Nayar’s presence adds another layer to the reunion. The promo has offered fans a glimpse of the camaraderie shared by the players away from the intensity of professional cricket.

The recreation of the “Koi Sehri Babu” dance has particularly grabbed attention, with fans enjoying the sight of the Indian cricket stars letting their hair down. As Family Full House with Rohit Sharma gears up for its premiere, the promo has already created buzz by bringing together cricket, nostalgia and plenty of entertainment.