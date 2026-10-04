Rohit Sharma Accidentally Drops His Phone While Fans Click Pictures With Him At Mumbai Airport | Video

Rohit Sharma Accidentally Drops His Phone While Fans Click Pictures With Him | rushiii_12/X

Rohit Sharma was involved in a light-hearted moment at the Mumbai Airport after returning from the India vs West Indies third ODI, when the Indian cricket star accidentally dropped his phone while interacting with fans.

Rohit had arrived at the airport following India's third ODI assignment against West Indies and was making his way through the terminal when a group of fans gathered around him. The supporters were eager to catch a glimpse of the former India captain and click pictures with him.

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As fans surrounded Rohit and tried to take photographs, the Indian opener appeared to be interacting with them when his phone accidentally slipped from his hand and fell to the ground. The unexpected moment caught the attention of those around him.

Rohit then appeared to collect his phone before continuing his way through the airport. The incident, though minor, quickly caught the attention of fans, with a video of the moment making rounds on social media.

The Mumbai cricketer has often been greeted by enthusiastic supporters at airports and public places. Despite the brief mishap, Rohit remained composed as he continued interacting with fans before heading out. The moment came after the completion of India's third ODI against West Indies, with Rohit's return to Mumbai drawing attention from supporters waiting at the airport.