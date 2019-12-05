Rohan Bopanna to play in Qatar Open

Mumbai: Qatar could the place wherein Rohan Bopanna would make his comeback on the tennis court, after a shoulder injury forced one of the best bet in Indian tennis out of the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan, recently.

"It (the shoulder) is getting better and I just started training, maybe 2-3 days ago. So, I have a whole month before the season starts. So it will be fine by the time the first tournament starts, which is on the January 6th - Doha event in Qatar," said Bopanna who was in the city to launch the 'ASICS Limited Edition GEL-NIMBUS 22' and race day t-shirt for the 'Tata Mumbai Marathon', which will be held on January 19 next year.

The Qatar ExxonMobil Open will be held in Doha from January 6 to 12.

"There was a small tear after I took the MRI. Initially, the doctors said that it should be fine after 15 days rest, but it didn't and when I went to practice, there was still a lot of pain," he said.

India earned a spot in the 2020 Qualifiers of the Davis Cup after they thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 in the tie held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

On the Davis Cup performance, Bopanna said, "We were always favourites going into the tie (against Pakistan). If you see that four matches out of five were in singles and we have higher-ranked singles players, so we were always favourites, irrelevant of where we played the tie.