Roger Federer: Wimbledon's tribute for its favourite player

Switzerland's Roger Federer | Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP

For his rivals, grass was always greener on Roger Federer's side. Federer's love story with All England Tennis and Croquet Club began when he first won the Wimbledon title in 2003. But it was mutual. Wimbledon loved him back.

In a career lasting 24 years, Federer won eight Wimbledon titles with the last one coming in 2017. In the 105 matches that he has played on grass at Wimbledon, he has earned trophies and fans likewise.

So, when the legend announced his retirement, Wimbledon came back with their love for their favourite competitor.

"Thank you for the memories and joy," came the tweet from Wimbledon.

The entire tweet went about like this: "Roger, Where do we begin? It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word. We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many."