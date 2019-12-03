Roger Federer to be set in silver

Switzerland is going to honour one of its greatest servants with a special coin. Roger Federer, 20-time Grand Slam champion and the greatest tennis player of all time, is set to have a 20-franc silver coin with his face on it.
"Roger Federer's sporting achievements, his charitable commitments, his easy-going nature and his accessibility to his fans have prompted Swissmint to dedicate this 20-franc silver coin to him - the first time it has done so with a living person," a Swissmint spokesperson told Reuters.
55,000 of the Federer coins will be available for purchase between Dec. 3 and Dec. 19.
Federer tweeted his thanks to the Swiss government.
The tennis legend is currently taking a well-deserved break from the sport after winning four titles in this year.
