Roger Federer Pulls Off Sensational Behind-The-Back Shot To Dazzle Fans In Newport | Video

Roger Federer Pulls Off Sensational Behind-The-Back Shot | josemorgado/Roger Federer/X/Facebook

Roger Federer turned back the clock in spectacular fashion as he produced a stunning behind-the-back shot during the Hall of Fame Celebrity Pro Classic in Newport on Friday. The 20-time Grand Slam champion showcased his trademark flair during the exhibition, leaving fans delighted with yet another moment of Federer magic.

Playing on the grass courts at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Federer was involved in doubles action alongside several tennis legends. Despite retiring from professional tennis in 2022, the Swiss star showed that his touch and creativity remain firmly intact.

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The behind-the-back effort quickly became one of the standout moments of the exhibition. Federer reacted to the ball with remarkable improvisation, getting his racket behind his body to send the shot back over the net. The audacious stroke drew plenty of attention from fans watching the event.

Federer’s appearance in Newport was particularly special as it came just a day before his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. He shared the court with legends including John McEnroe, Stefan Edberg, Lleyton Hewitt, Martina Navratilova and the Bryan brothers during the star-studded event.

The exhibition offered fans a rare opportunity to watch Federer back on grass, a surface on which he enjoyed some of the greatest success of his career. With eight Wimbledon titles to his name, Federer’s return to the surface was already a nostalgic occasion, but his outrageous behind-the-back shot made it even more memorable.