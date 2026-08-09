Rodrigo De Paul's Emotional Tribute To Lionel Messi After Scoring For Inter Miami Goes Viral | Video

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Rodrigo De Paul produced a deeply emotional tribute to his close friend and Inter Miami teammate Lionel Messi after scoring against Monterrey in the Leagues Cup on Saturday. With Messi mourning the death of his father, Jorge Messi, De Paul dedicated his goal to the Argentina icon and his family in a touching gesture.

De Paul opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a superb long-range strike, leaving Monterrey goalkeeper Luis Cardenas helpless despite his diving attempt. However, it was his celebration that caught the attention of fans around the world. The Argentine midfielder removed his Inter Miami shirt to reveal a Messi No. 10 jersey underneath before pointing towards the iconic number.

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The tribute came just hours after the death of Jorge Messi, who passed away aged 68 in Rosario, Argentina. Jorge had been a hugely influential figure in Lionel Messi's life and career, serving as his agent and playing a key role in his journey from Argentina to Barcelona and eventually to the top of world football.

De Paul shares a particularly close bond with Messi, having played alongside him for Argentina and at Inter Miami. The pair were part of Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning side and also reached the 2026 World Cup final together. De Paul was among those who supported Messi during difficult moments surrounding his father's health, making his gesture in Miami even more poignant.

Despite De Paul's emotional opener, Inter Miami could not hold on to their advantage as Monterrey fought back to secure a 2-1 victory. Miami's players also wore black armbands in honour of Jorge Messi. While the result left the Herons facing an uphill battle in the Leagues Cup, De Paul's celebration provided a powerful reminder of the friendship and solidarity surrounding Messi during one of the most difficult periods of his life.