Rodri Crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Ball Winner After Leading Spain To Historic Second World Cup Triumph | Video | X / @brfootball

New York: Spanish midfield maestro Rodri has secured the Golden Ball, awarded to the FIFA World Cup Player of the Tournament, for his performances in the 2026 global showpiece.

Spain - already reigning European champions - edged out Argentina in the World Cup final in extra time, with former City man Ferran Torres firing home the game’s only goal.

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Rodri was a steady presence in the centre of the park for La Roja in their eight matches, helping them win their second global crown.

He featured in all of La Roja’s matches en route to glory, completing more passes, covering more distance and have more player involvements (distinct touches or participations) than any other player at this summer’s tournament.

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His linking of defence with attack, timely interventions and pinpoint passing played a large role in Spain’s conquest, not least in the 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

In the decider, the 30-year-old completed 101 of 105 passes, won 80 per cent of his duels and created two chances. Across the whole tournament, meanwhile, his intelligent work supporting his defenders was one of the factors in Spain conceding just one goal in their eight matches.

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He’s also become only the 11th man in football history to win the World Cup, UEFA Champions League and Ballon d’Or.

Having won football’s most prestigious individual prize in 2024, Rodri has now added to an illustrious trophy cabinet with the World Cup Golden Ball after winning the same award for his exploits at the European Championships two years ago.

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Rodri’s Spanish team-mate Pau Cubarsi won the World Cup’s Young Player of the Tournament prize, with Unai Simon’s seven clean sheets earning him the Golden Glove.

Previous Golden Ball winners

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1978: Mario Kempes (Argentina)

1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy)

1986: Diego Maradona (Argentina)

1990: Salvatore Schillaci (Italy)

1994: Romario (Brazil)

1998: Ronaldo (Brazil)

2002: Oliver Kahn (Germany)

2006: Zinedine Zidane (France)

2010: Diego Forlan (Uruguay)

2014: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2018: Luka Modric (Croatia)

2022: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)