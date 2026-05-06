Robinho Jr Reportedly Demands Public Apology From Neymar After Heated Training Ground Clash At Santos FC

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Tensions have escalated at Brazilian club Santos FC following a heated training-ground altercation between star forward Neymar and teenage prospect Robinho Jr., with the fallout now extending beyond the pitch into a formal dispute.

The incident reportedly took place during a training session involving players who had not featured in Santos’ 1-1 draw against Palmeiras. What began as a routine drill quickly turned tense when 18-year-old Robinho Jr. dribbled past Neymar, triggering frustration from the senior player. The situation escalated into a physical confrontation, with teammates forced to intervene as tempers flared.

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While Neymar is understood to have made contact with the youngster privately after the clash, reaching out to both him and his family, the matter has not been laid to rest. Robinho Jr.’s representatives have formally demanded a public apology, arguing that a private reconciliation is insufficient given the seriousness of the incident.

This demand has reportedly caught Santos officials off guard. The club initially believed the issue had been resolved internally, especially after both players were later seen interacting calmly during subsequent training sessions. However, the insistence on a public statement has reignited the controversy and placed the club in a delicate position as it attempts to maintain dressing-room harmony.

The episode has also drawn wider scrutiny, with reports suggesting that Robinho Jr.’s camp could escalate the matter further if their demands are not met. Despite the tension, there are indications that the personal relationship between the two players, once described as close, may not be entirely beyond repair, though the situation remains sensitive.