Robin Uthappa joins a celebrity engagement platform

International celebrity engagement platform, myFanPark, that was recently launched in India to connect fans with their favourite stars, has now signed up cricketer Robin Uthappa. Uthappa is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and is nicknamed 'The Walking Assassin' for his charging stance. He also played an important role in India's win at the 2007 ICC World Twenty20. He is remembered as well for guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to their second IPL title in 2014, bagging the Orange Cap with 660 runs. Robin recently went past 4500 runs in the IPL and became the ninth player overall and the fifth Indian batsmen after Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and MS Dhoni to have achieved this milestone.

Robin joins a long list of illustrious players on myFanPark, including his Rajasthan Royals teammate Manan Vohra, Albino Gomes, a professional footballer who represents Kerala Blasters in Indian Super League, record-breaking freestyle footballer Archis Patil, Kuntal Joisher who is a celebrated mountaineer known for having scaled Mt. Lhotse, the fourth highest mountain in the world at 8516 meters and Parth Upadhyaya, who has climbed Mt Everest among many others.