Ro-Ko Mania! Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Sign Phone Covers & Caps For Fans Ahead Of IND vs ENG 1st ODI | Video

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Former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again showcased why they remain two of the most adored cricketers in the world as they delighted fans by signing autographs ahead of the first ODI against England. The heartwarming moment took place before India's series opener, with both batting stalwarts taking time out to interact with supporters despite their packed pre-match schedule.

A video of the interaction has gone viral on social media, showing Rohit and Kohli patiently signing autographs on fans' phone covers, caps and other memorabilia. The duo appeared in a relaxed mood as they acknowledged the crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes before the much-anticipated contest.

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The gesture earned widespread praise from fans online, with many applauding the former India captains for remaining humble despite their superstar status. Several supporters described the moment as a memory they would cherish forever, while others hailed Rohit and Kohli for making time for the fans ahead of an important international fixture.

The first ODI against England marks the beginning of an important limited-overs assignment for India as preparations continue for upcoming ICC tournaments. While both Rohit and Kohli have stepped away from T20 internationals, they remain crucial figures in India's ODI setup and are expected to play key roles in the three-match series against England.

With anticipation building ahead of the series opener, moments like these have only strengthened the bond between the players and their supporters. As Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli gear up to lead India's batting charge, the former captains have already won hearts off the field with a simple yet memorable gesture that left fans smiling.