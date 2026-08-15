Ro-Ko Celebrates Independence Day 2026 With Heartfelt Messages, Spreading Patriotic Cheer Across India

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India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, with prominent members of the sporting fraternity extending heartfelt wishes to the nation. Cricket stars, in particular, took to social media to celebrate the spirit of freedom, unity and national pride.

Former India captain Virat Kohli led the Independence Day messages with a powerful note centred on unity and the country's diversity. Kohli wrote, “Happy Independence Day. Celebrating the freedom that unites us, the diversity that defines us, and the dreams that drive us forward.” He further expressed hope for an India that continues to inspire future generations, signing off with “Jai Hind.”

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Rohit Sharma also joined the celebrations, extending his warm wishes to Indians on the occasion. The former India captain has regularly highlighted the pride associated with representing the country, making Independence Day a significant occasion for him and millions of cricket fans.

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The messages from Kohli and Rohit came as India's sporting fraternity came together to mark the national occasion. Former cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Shikhar Dhawan and Mithali Raj also shared Independence Day wishes, while athletes and sporting organisations used the occasion to highlight themes of sacrifice, opportunity, unity and national pride.

With the Tricolour taking centre stage across the country, India's sporting icons once again used their platforms to connect their journeys with the larger national story. Their messages served as a reminder of the pride associated with representing India and the collective spirit that continues to bring millions together.