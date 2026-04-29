Riyan Parag Vaping Row: Former Umpire Anil Chaudhary Asks Players To Smoke In Camera-Free Toilet Area? | Video

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The alleged vaping incident involving Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag during an Indian Premier League 2026 clash against Punjab Kings has drawn reactions from across the cricketing fraternity, including former Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary. He also said that there are no cameras in the toilet area. Can this be considered that he is asking the players to smoke in the toilet area?

The controversy erupted after broadcast visuals appeared to show Parag using a vape device inside the team dressing room. The clip quickly went viral, sparking debate over player conduct, professionalism, and potential legal implications given India’s strict stance on e-cigarettes.

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Weighing in on the issue, Anil Chaudhary described it primarily as an administrative matter rather than something he could definitively comment on from a legal standpoint. “I think it is an administrative issue, and I do not know the legal aspects, but certainly government rules and other regulations will be there,” he said, indicating that any action would depend on existing guidelines and policies.

Chaudhary also highlighted the increasing presence of cameras in modern broadcasts, cautioning players to remain mindful at all times. “Sometimes these cameras can go anywhere, so all players should be very careful. These are young lads; they do not know that sometimes they can be caught anywhere except the toilet, so boys should be careful,” he added, emphasizing awareness and discipline among players.

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The former umpire further stressed that cricket coverage should ideally remain focused on the sport itself rather than off-field controversies. “I think on TV, good things should be shown, and we should discuss the game rather than other things,” he remarked, reflecting a sentiment shared by many who feel such incidents distract from on-field performances.

As the debate continues, the incident has once again highlighted the scrutiny players face both on and off the field in high-profile tournaments like the IPL. While no official action has been confirmed, Chaudhary’s comments underline the importance of professionalism, awareness, and adherence to regulations in the modern era of televised sport.