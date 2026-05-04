Ritika Sajdeh's Reaction To Rohit Sharma's Lucky Boundary During MI VS LSG Clash Goes Viral

Ritika reacts to Rohit Sharma's lucky escape | X

Rohit Sharma returned to the Mumbai Indians playing XI after a long injury layoff for the game against LSG. The 38-year-old was introduced as an impact sub and survived an early LBW appeal, while also edging a boundary over slip. The Hit-Man's wife Ritika was in attendance, with her reaction to Rohit's shot goes viral.

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Facing Mohsin Khan in the second over of the innings, Rohit Sharma flashed at a wide delivery. The Hit-Man caught a thick edge which went flying over the slip fielder Himmat Singh. As the ball went into the boundary, the broadcast cameras panned to Ritika Sajdeh in the stands. Rohit's wife had her fingers crossed as she watched her husband in action, cheering for every run he scored.