Rita Ora, Clean Bandit To Perform At ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final At Lord's; Check Details | X

London, July 2: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that global music stars Rita Ora and Clean Bandit will perform at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday (July 5). The performances will take place before and after the title clash, adding to the excitement of the tournament final.

Rita Ora, Clean Bandit To Perform At Lord's Final

Rita Ora will headline the pre-match closing ceremony which begins at 2.30pm local time. She will perform before the final gets under way entertaining fans at the iconic Home of Cricket.

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After the match, British electronic pop group Clean Bandit will take the stage for a special post-match performance. The band will perform after the champions are crowned, bringing the tournament to a memorable close.

Sold-Out Lord's To Host Grand Finale

The final at Lord's has already sold out with thousands of cricket and music fans expected to attend. The ICC said the event will combine world class cricket with live entertainment to make the final a special occasion.

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The tournament has already made headlines with its unique opening ceremony which featured performers from the hit Wicked. The ICC said the aim has been to bring together sport and entertainment and make the Women's T20 World Cup a landmark event.

ICC Urges Fans To Arrive Early

With a packed Lord's, live performances from Rita Ora and Clean Bandit and the Women's T20 World Cup trophy on the line, the final promises to be one of the biggest moments in women's cricket.

The ICC has also requested that spectators to take their seats by 2pm local time so that they do not miss the pre-match performances before the final begins.

Australia In Final

Australia Women have already qualified in the final and awaiting their opponent which will be confirmed tonight after the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 second semi-final between South Africa Women and England Women.