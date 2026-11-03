Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan Name Strong Squad Ahead Of India A Showdown; Asiad Star Hasan Nawaz Included

Pakistan Name Strong Squad Ahead Of India A Showdown | X

Pakistan have announced a strong 15-member squad for the upcoming Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026, with several promising players included in the lineup. The squad will be led by Abdul Samad, while wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir has also earned a place in the team. One of the notable inclusions is Hasan Nawaz, who will be among the players to watch in the tournament.

The Pakistan squad features a mix of experienced domestic performers and emerging talents as they prepare for the continental competition. Hasan Nawaz's inclusion adds further firepower to the batting department, while the presence of players such as Haider Ali, Danish Aziz and Shamyl Hussain provides additional options in the lineup.

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Pakistan Name Strong Squad Ahead Of India A Showdown

Pakistan have also strengthened their bowling attack with the inclusion of Mohammad Hasnain, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed and Sufyan Moqim. The pace department will be expected to play an important role, while the squad also features Maaz Sadaqat, Saad Masood and Muhammad Imran Randhawa, giving the team multiple options across departments.

Pakistan's campaign will attract considerable attention, particularly with an anticipated showdown against India A. Matches between the two neighbouring cricketing nations have traditionally generated significant interest, and the Rising Stars Asia Cup could provide another opportunity for emerging players to make their mark.

With Abdul Samad leading the side and Hasan Nawaz among the headline inclusions, Pakistan will look to put together a strong campaign in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. The tournament will also offer young cricketers an important platform to showcase their abilities and strengthen their claims for opportunities at the senior international level.

Pakistan squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup:

Abdul Samad (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousuf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir (wk), Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim