Rishabh Pant Urges Youth To Be Single-Minded, Ravindra Jadeja Highlights Security For Success

Mumbai: Star India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant urged youngsters aspiring to play cricket or excel in any field to be absolutely single-minded in their approach.

Pant was speaking at the SBI Life event held on Monday in Mumbai, where he was appointed their brand ambassador along with India team-mate Ravindra Jadeja.

Pant explained that youth was the best time to go after one's dreams as it offered the space and time to do so.

The southpaw revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic period was a time of great reflection for him with regard to life and cricket.

'I lost my father when I was very young but it teaches you to take responsibility in a positive way.

"That made me really strong but one major part of getting serious came after the Covid-19 pandemic. When you are playing as a youngster, you are not thinking much about your financials and you are only focusing on playing cricket," he added.

He spoke about how passionate he was about chasing the India dream.

"In my mind, I only wanted to play for India and that was the only dream. Just to win matches for India. Rest is all a by-product of that, " Pant stated.

Pant further elaborated on the importance of being single minded about chasing one's dreams.

"Nowadays people talk about work-life balance and all that. But people need to understand one thing that when you are young it's best to push yourself and be crazy about your work. Later, there will be a chance to relax and take breaks etc, " he added.

On the other hand, star all-rounder Jadeja stressed on the importance of security in life, just like how security positively impacts cricketing performances.

"It's important to have security. In cricket, you can play your shots freely only when you know your place in the team is secure. Similarly, every field needs to have an element of security, " he added.