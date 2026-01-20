 Rishabh Pant Urges Youth To Be Single-Minded, Ravindra Jadeja Highlights Security For Success
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRishabh Pant Urges Youth To Be Single-Minded, Ravindra Jadeja Highlights Security For Success

Rishabh Pant Urges Youth To Be Single-Minded, Ravindra Jadeja Highlights Security For Success

Star India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant advised youth to focus entirely on their ambitions, drawing on lessons from cricket and Covid-19. Co-brand ambassador Ravindra Jadeja highlighted how security is key for peak performance.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
Star India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant urged youngsters aspiring to play cricket or excel in any field to be absolutely single-minded in their approach. |

Mumbai: Star India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant urged youngsters aspiring to play cricket or excel in any field to be absolutely single-minded in their approach.

Pant was speaking at the SBI Life event held on Monday in Mumbai, where he was appointed their brand ambassador along with India team-mate Ravindra Jadeja.

Pant explained that youth was the best time to go after one's dreams as it offered the space and time to do so.

The southpaw revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic period was a time of great reflection for him with regard to life and cricket.

FPJ Shorts
Japanese Travel Vlogger Draws Flak Over Air India Caption: Says, 'Plane Packed With Indians' - Sparks Online Debate
Japanese Travel Vlogger Draws Flak Over Air India Caption: Says, 'Plane Packed With Indians' - Sparks Online Debate
World Economic Forum Davos 2026: MMRDA Secures USD 96 Billion Investment Commitments Through 10 MoUs On Day 1
World Economic Forum Davos 2026: MMRDA Secures USD 96 Billion Investment Commitments Through 10 MoUs On Day 1
'Babar Wasn't Used To It..': Azam, Steve Smith End Row After Pakistan Ace Felt 'Disrespected', Reveals Sixers Captain
'Babar Wasn't Used To It..': Azam, Steve Smith End Row After Pakistan Ace Felt 'Disrespected', Reveals Sixers Captain
LTIMindtree To Start Wage Hikes In Q4 FY26, 50% Staff Covered In First Phase
LTIMindtree To Start Wage Hikes In Q4 FY26, 50% Staff Covered In First Phase

'I lost my father when I was very young but it teaches you to take responsibility in a positive way.

"That made me really strong but one major part of getting serious came after the Covid-19 pandemic. When you are playing as a youngster, you are not thinking much about your financials and you are only focusing on playing cricket," he added.

He spoke about how passionate he was about chasing the India dream.

"In my mind, I only wanted to play for India and that was the only dream. Just to win matches for India. Rest is all a by-product of that, " Pant stated.

Pant further elaborated on the importance of being single minded about chasing one's dreams.

Read Also
Iconic! Naomi Osaka Makes Stylish Statement With One Of Tennis' Boldest Walk-On Looks At Australian...
article-image

"Nowadays people talk about work-life balance and all that. But people need to understand one thing that when you are young it's best to push yourself and be crazy about your work. Later, there will be a chance to relax and take breaks etc, " he added.

On the other hand, star all-rounder Jadeja stressed on the importance of security in life, just like how security positively impacts cricketing performances.

"It's important to have security. In cricket, you can play your shots freely only when you know your place in the team is secure. Similarly, every field needs to have an element of security, " he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Babar Wasn't Used To It..': Azam, Steve Smith End Row After Pakistan Ace Felt 'Disrespected',...
'Babar Wasn't Used To It..': Azam, Steve Smith End Row After Pakistan Ace Felt 'Disrespected',...
BBL 2026: Perth Scorchers Enter BBL 2026 Final After Beating Sydney Sixers By 48 Runs
BBL 2026: Perth Scorchers Enter BBL 2026 Final After Beating Sydney Sixers By 48 Runs
VIDEO: Babar Azam Dismissed For A Duck After Razor-Thin Stumping Review In Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney...
VIDEO: Babar Azam Dismissed For A Duck After Razor-Thin Stumping Review In Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney...
Naomi Osaka Makes A Jaw-Dropping Australian Open Entry In 'Jellyfish' Outfit, Umbrella Inspired By...
Naomi Osaka Makes A Jaw-Dropping Australian Open Entry In 'Jellyfish' Outfit, Umbrella Inspired By...
Tilak Varma Injury Update: India Star Set For Return During IND Vs NZ T20I Series After Testicular...
Tilak Varma Injury Update: India Star Set For Return During IND Vs NZ T20I Series After Testicular...