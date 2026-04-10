Rishabh Pant Pops Champagne For Mukul Choudhary & Sparks Fun Celebrations After KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match; Video

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It was a night to remember for the Lucknow Super Giants, not just for their thrilling last-ball win over the Kolkata Knight Riders, but also for the jubilant scenes that followed at the team hotel.

After guiding LSG to a dramatic three-wicket victory with an unbeaten 54, young star Mukul Choudhary found himself at the center of a lively celebration led by skipper Rishabh Pant. Pant, clearly delighted with the youngster’s match-winning effort, popped open a champagne bottle to mark the occasion.

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What followed was a moment of pure joy and camaraderie. As Mukul began spraying champagne in celebration, his teammates erupted in laughter and quickly scattered, running around the room to avoid getting drenched. The light-hearted chaos captured the spirit of a team riding high on confidence after pulling off one of the most thrilling wins of the season.

The celebrations at the hotel reflected just how special the moment was, not only for Mukul, who announced himself on the big stage, but for the entire squad. Pant’s gesture and the team’s playful reaction highlighted the strong bond within the group and the excitement surrounding their rising star.