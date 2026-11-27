Rinku Singh Questions Umpire After Controversial LBW Dismissal | X

India A batter Rinku Singh was left furious with the on-field umpire after being adjudged LBW during the first semi-final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 against Sri Lanka A in Doha on Thursday, November 26. The Indian batter strongly disagreed with the decision and made his displeasure clear before walking back to the pavilion.

The incident occurred during the 37th over of India's innings when Sri Lankan spinner Ravindu Fernando bowled a good-length delivery on leg stump. Rinku attempted to play the ball towards the leg side but was struck on the pads. Fernando immediately appealed for LBW, and the umpire raised his finger without much hesitation. However, Rinku was convinced that the ball had taken an inside edge before hitting his pads.

Rinku Singh Questions Umpire After Controversial LBW Dismissal

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Rinku was visibly unhappy with the decision and pointed towards his bat while attempting to explain his case to the umpire. He continued expressing his frustration before eventually leaving the crease. Television replays appeared to support Rinku's argument, with multiple angles suggesting that the ball had taken a substantial inside edge before hitting his front pad. The replays also raised questions over whether the delivery was going down the leg side.

The absence of the DRS meant Rinku had no opportunity to challenge the umpire's decision. The India A vice-captain was eventually dismissed for 12 runs off 21 deliveries, including one six. His dismissal came at a crucial stage as India A were already dealing with a middle-order collapse after losing Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra in quick succession.

Meanwhile, India A had earlier posted 317/8 in their allotted 50 overs. However, the total proved insufficient as Sri Lanka A produced a dominant batting performance to chase down the 318-run target in just 41.3 overs, winning by eight wickets. Sineth Jayawardene smashed 105 off 70 deliveries, while Lasith Croospulle scored 116 off 107 balls to guide his team into the final.

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