Rink Football Tournament: St. Anthony’s Stun IC ‘A’ Borivali 2-0 In Mumbai

Representative Image |

St. Anthony’s (Vakola) sent fancied Immaculate Conception ‘A’ (Borivali) crashing out by registering a comfortable 2-0 victory in a men’s open second round match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana organised 5-a-side Rink football tournament, played under floodlights at the gymkhana’s tennis courts.

Earlier, in a first round match, Our Lady of Salvation (Dadar) struck good form to overcome Our Lady of Egypt ‘E’ (Kalina) by a 4-2 scoreline. Leading Our Lady of Salvation’s charge was striker Troy D’Souza who scored two goals and Pranit Kadam and Dawson Rebello with one each, while Aldrin Fernandes scored both goals for the Kalina team.

In another first round encounter, St. Joseph’s (Juhu) worked hard to pull off a fighting 4-3 win against St. Anthony’s ‘A’ (Malwani) and progress to the second round. For the Juhu outfit Nehar Tirkey hit the target twice, while Tushar Bhosale and Vaiju Rondiya contributed with goal apiece to complete the win, while the Malwani side scored through Krishna P., Sandeep K. and Bhuvan P.

St. Blaise ‘B’ (Amboli) also tasted success as they handed St. Vincent of Pallotti (Marol) a 3-1 defeat. Strikers Parth Chavan, Shreyas Zele and Sebastian Almeida, all combined well to score a goal each and seal the win. Faizal K. scored Vincent of Pallotti’s lone goal.

Results

Our Lady of Salvation (Dadar): 4 (T D’Souza 2, P Kadam, D Rebello) bt Our Lady of Egypt ‘E’ (Kalina): 2 (A Fernandes 2); St. Anthony’s (Vakola): 2 (B Pires, Sagar Salian) beat Immaculate Conception ‘A’ (Borivali): 0; St. Joseph’s ‘A’ (Juhu): 4 (N Tirkey 2, T Bhosale, V Rondiya) bt St. Anthony’s A (Malwani): 3 (Krishna P., Sandeep K., Bhuvan P); St. Blaise ‘B’ (Amboli) 3 (P Chavan, S Zele, S Almeida) bt St. Vincent of Pallotti (Marol): 1 (Faizal K.).