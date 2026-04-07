'Ridiculous To The Core': X User Calls Out Laxman Sivaramakrishnan For Allegedly Using Her House Pic In Viral Chennai Rain Post

krithika sivaswamy/X

A social media exchange has sparked debate after an X user, Krithika Sivaswamy, called out former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan for allegedly using her house’s image without credit.

The controversy began when Sivaramakrishnan shared a post about heavy rainfall in Chennai, captioned, “After 1 hour of rain in Chennai,” alongside a photo. Soon after, Sivaswamy responded, claiming the image belonged to her and expressing frustration over the lack of attribution.

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“Sir that is from my house & I posted it. You could have either tagged me or mentioned me when you used my picture. I am being tagged in all unnecessary tweets asking me to give clarification about my own house. Ridiculous to the core,” she wrote on X.

Her response quickly gained traction, with users weighing in on issues of content ownership and proper credit on social media. Many supported her stance, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging original creators, especially when posts go viral and draw widespread attention.

The incident highlights a growing concern in the digital age, where images and content are frequently reshared without verification or attribution. It also underscores how quickly such situations can escalate online, drawing unwanted attention to individuals who may not have intended to be part of a viral discussion. As the debate continues, the episode serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible social media usage and giving due credit to original sources.