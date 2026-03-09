Riaan Asmar & Manav Sagar Shine At Kunal Dere Sports Academy Tournament

Representative image

Mumbai: Riaan Asmar won the Boys Under-11 title in the table tennis tournament organised by Kunal Dere Sports Academy for its young athletes on Sunday. Asmar beat Adrish Puglia in the final. Manav Sagar won the Under-15 Boys title defeating Kian Doshi in the final.

Head table tennis trainer Kunal Dere organised the tournament for the academy students. The purpose of the event was not only to promote competition but also to provide a platform for young athletes to come together, play with each other and gain valuable match experience.

The tournament aimed to help players understand their strengths and identify areas for improvement while encouraging learning, sportsmanship and overall development. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, who showcased their skills and competitive spirit throughout the matches. The tournament provided an opportunity for the young players to test their abilities in a competitive environment and gain confidence.