RF Development League : Mumbai City down India Rush 3-1

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC played well and managed to pull off a comfortable 3-1 win against India Rush Soccer Club in a RF Development League (Mumbai qualifiers) match, played at the Neville D’Souza ground on Sunday.

Dictating terms from the start, Mumbai City FC scored their goals through the efforts of Harsh Patil, Omkar Talkar and Meraj Khan to secure their win. India Rush Soccer Club put up quite a challenge but could only get one goal scored by Md Zaid Khan and finished on the losing side.

Meanwhile, in a Nadkarni Cup – 1st round match, Bank of Baroda got the better of a determined HDFC Bank by a fighting 5-3 margin via the penalty shootout tie-breaker after the match finished a goalless draw.

In the tense tie-breaker, Bank of Baroda successfully converted the kicks through Usman Sayyed, Denzil Mascarenhas, Sameer Padvi, Shoeb Vandani and Siddharth Shetty, while HDFC Bank could only score three goals through Balraj Kunthal, Anupam Poojary and Prathamesh Batule.

Results - RF Development League: Mumbai City FC 3 (Harsh Patil, Omkar Talkar, Meraj Khan) beat India Rush Soccer Club 1 (Md Zaid Khan).

Nadkarni Cup – 1st round: Bank of Baroda 5 ( Usman Sayyed, Denzil Mascarenhas, Sameer Padvi, Shoeb Vandani, Siddharth Shetty) beat GHDC Bank 3 (Balraj Kunthal, Anupam Poojary, Prathamesh Batule) via the tie-breaker. Full-time: 0-0.