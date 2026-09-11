'Revenge Complete?': Nandni Sharma's Celebration After Dismissing Fahima Khatun Sparks Buzz During Women's Asia Cup Semifinal | Video

Nandni Sharma's Celebration After Dismissing Fahima Khatun Sparks Buzz | SonySportsNetwk/X

India defeated Bangladesh by 40 runs in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final to book their place in the final for the 10th time. However, apart from the result, a brief exchange involving Smriti Mandhana, Bangladesh's Shorna Akter and India's Nandni Sharma grabbed attention.

Smriti Mandhana's stay at the crease was cut short after she was dismissed for just two runs. Following the wicket, Shorna Akter appeared to celebrate in a manner that was seen as a gesture towards the Indian opener. The moment quickly caught the attention of fans watching the match.

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However, the moment was seemingly answered later in the innings. Nandni Sharma, who was introduced into the attack during Bangladesh's chase, dismissed Fahima Khatun. The Indian bowler's reaction after taking the wicket was viewed by fans as a response to the earlier celebration involving Mandhana.

Earlier, India posted 149/6 after being asked to bat first. Shafali Verma top-scored with a crucial 64, while Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh also made valuable contributions. Bangladesh could manage only 109/7 in their 20 overs as India's bowlers maintained control throughout the chase.

The victory means India have reached the Women's Asia Cup final for a record 10th time. The final will be played on September 13 against the winner of the second semi-final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.