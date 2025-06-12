 Reports: New Zealand To Tour India For 3 ODIs & 5 T20Is In January 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsReports: New Zealand To Tour India For 3 ODIs & 5 T20Is In January 2026

Reports: New Zealand To Tour India For 3 ODIs & 5 T20Is In January 2026

The Kiwis had last played a white-ball series against India in India in January 2023 when they lost the ODI leg by 3-0. However, they put on a promising display in the 50-overs World Cup later that year, reaching the semi-final of the tournament where they lost to eventual runners-up Team India.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: X)

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) are likely to send their men's side for a series of three ODIs and five T20Is to India in January 2026, according to a Times of India journalist. The series is likely to be held shortly before the T20 World Cup set to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka, especially to allow New Zealand to prepare for the tournament.

Read Also
'I Dare Say Had He Gone To England...': Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Massive Claim About Rohit Sharma...
article-image

The Kiwis had last played a white-ball series against India in India in January 2023 when they lost the ODI leg by 3-0. However, they put on a promising display in the 50-overs World Cup later that year, reaching the semi-final of the tournament where they lost to eventual runners-up Team India.

As per the below tweet, the dates are likely to be January 11 - January 30.

Team India are the defending champions ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

FPJ Shorts
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Payal Ghosh's College Friend Preity Chatterjee Passes Away; Actress Says, 'I Can't Believe She Is No More'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Payal Ghosh's College Friend Preity Chatterjee Passes Away; Actress Says, 'I Can't Believe She Is No More'
WTC Final 2025: Pat Cummins Collides With Kyle Verryenne & Falls But Quickly Gets Up To Signal For Successful Review; Video
WTC Final 2025: Pat Cummins Collides With Kyle Verryenne & Falls But Quickly Gets Up To Signal For Successful Review; Video
VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army Strike To ‘Video Game’
VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army Strike To ‘Video Game’
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are also the defending champions ahead of the T20 World Cup next year. Under Rohit Sharma, the Asian Giants clinched their second T20 World Cup crown, having won their first back in 2007 under MS Dhoni.

However, India's two big stalwarts Rohit and Virat Kohli retired from T20Is after they beat South Africa in the humdinger of a final at the Kensington Oval at Barbados. With Suryakumar Yadav now at the helm, the veteran will be focussed on repeating the glory again.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WTC Final 2025: Pat Cummins Collides With Kyle Verryenne & Falls But Quickly Gets Up To Signal For...

WTC Final 2025: Pat Cummins Collides With Kyle Verryenne & Falls But Quickly Gets Up To Signal For...

Flying Marnus Labuschagne! Aussie Batter Takes A Blinder On Day 2 Of WTC 2025 Final To Remove Temba...

Flying Marnus Labuschagne! Aussie Batter Takes A Blinder On Day 2 Of WTC 2025 Final To Remove Temba...

Reports: New Zealand To Tour India For 3 ODIs & 5 T20Is In January 2026

Reports: New Zealand To Tour India For 3 ODIs & 5 T20Is In January 2026

Cricketing Fraternity Express Their Condolences As Air India Flight Crashes In Ahmedabad Carrying...

Cricketing Fraternity Express Their Condolences As Air India Flight Crashes In Ahmedabad Carrying...

Leroy Sane Receives Warm Welcome In Istanbul From Galatasaray Fans Ahead Of His Move From Bayern...

Leroy Sane Receives Warm Welcome In Istanbul From Galatasaray Fans Ahead Of His Move From Bayern...