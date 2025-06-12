Reports: New Zealand To Tour India For 3 ODIs & 5 T20Is In January 2026

Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: X)

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) are likely to send their men's side for a series of three ODIs and five T20Is to India in January 2026, according to a Times of India journalist. The series is likely to be held shortly before the T20 World Cup set to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka, especially to allow New Zealand to prepare for the tournament.

The Kiwis had last played a white-ball series against India in India in January 2023 when they lost the ODI leg by 3-0. However, they put on a promising display in the 50-overs World Cup later that year, reaching the semi-final of the tournament where they lost to eventual runners-up Team India.

As per the below tweet, the dates are likely to be January 11 - January 30.

#breaking @BLACKCAPS likely to tour 🇮🇳 fr a white-ball series in Jan 2026..from Jan 11-30..tour may include 3 ODIs & 5 T20Is..venues will be finalised in @BCCI Apex Meeting on June 14 — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) June 12, 2025

Team India are the defending champions ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are also the defending champions ahead of the T20 World Cup next year. Under Rohit Sharma, the Asian Giants clinched their second T20 World Cup crown, having won their first back in 2007 under MS Dhoni.

However, India's two big stalwarts Rohit and Virat Kohli retired from T20Is after they beat South Africa in the humdinger of a final at the Kensington Oval at Barbados. With Suryakumar Yadav now at the helm, the veteran will be focussed on repeating the glory again.