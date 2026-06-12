Renowned Indian Shooting Coach & Former Asian Games Gold Medallist Jaspal Rana Passes Away At 49

PTI/X

Indian shooting suffered a major loss as former Asian Games gold medallist and renowned coach Jaspal Rana passed away at the age of 49. According to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Rana breathed his last at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night.

Rana had recently fallen ill during the Indian contingent's return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. After landing in New Delhi, he was immediately hospitalised and underwent a medical procedure to have a stent fixed. Despite medical efforts, the celebrated shooter and coach could not recover.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At the time of his death, Rana was serving as the high-performance coach for Indian pistol shooters. The NRAI had appointed him as the High-Performance Coach for the 25m pistol discipline in February 2025. Following a decorated shooting career, he dedicated himself to coaching and became one of the most influential figures in Indian shooting.

Rana played a key role in shaping the careers of several top shooters, most notably Manu Bhaker, whom he guided to a historic double bronze-medal achievement at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Known for introducing rigorous training methods that replicated the pressure of Olympic competition, Rana left a lasting impact on the sport. In recognition of his immense contribution to Indian shooting and athlete development, he was awarded the prestigious Dronacharya Award in 2020. His legacy as both a champion shooter and mentor will continue to inspire generations of athletes.