'Remember the name': Netizens heap praise on Rehan Ahmed as youngster becomes youngest to claim five wicket haul on debut

Rehan Ahmed became the youngest bowler (18y 128d) to take a 5-wicket-haul on debut in a men's Test. The last spinner to record better match figures (7/137) on debut was Peter Such (8/145 v Aus in 1993).

Rehan took the prized wicket of Babar Azam as he broke the crucial partnership between Saud Shakeel who he also dismissed.

Pakistan folded like a pack of cards thereafter as the young spinner dismissed dismissed Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman and Mohammad Wasim to bring up his maiden five wicket haul on debut.

Netizens heaped praise on the youngster hailing him as the next big thing in English cricket .

