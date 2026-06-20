Red Card For Bizarre Reason! Miguel Almiron Sent Off For Covering His Mouth During Paraguay vs Turkey FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash | Video

X

Paraguay's FIFA World Cup campaign took an unexpected turn when midfielder Miguel Almiron was shown a red card during a heated encounter with Turkey, highlighting one of the tournament's newest and most controversial regulations.

The incident occurred during a tense Group D match in which both teams were battling to keep their hopes of advancing alive. Almiron became involved in a verbal exchange with Turkish players and was penalized after appearing to cover his mouth while speaking, an action that has come under increased scrutiny following recent changes to FIFA's disciplinary guidelines.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier this year, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved a rule allowing referees to issue red cards to players who deliberately cover their mouths during confrontations, a measure designed to increase transparency and discourage abusive or discriminatory language on the field.

The dismissal sparked immediate reactions from players, coaches, and supporters. Paraguay, already under pressure after a difficult start to the tournament, was forced to continue with ten men in a match carrying significant implications for qualification.