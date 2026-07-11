 Record Alert! Jos Buttler-Harry Brook Smash World Record For Highest 2nd Wicket Partnership In T20Is In IND Vs ENG 5th T20I
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Record Alert! Jos Buttler-Harry Brook Smash World Record For Highest 2nd Wicket Partnership In T20Is In IND Vs ENG 5th T20I

Harry Brook and Jos Buttler rewrote the record books with the highest second-wicket partnership in men's T20 International history during the fifth T20I against India on Saturday. The England pair put on 233 runs after losing an early wicket. Their remarkable stand rescued the hosts before turning the contest decisively in England's favour.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, July 11, 2026, 09:19 PM IST
Record Alert! Jos Buttler-Harry Brook Smash World Record For Highest 2nd Wicket Partnership In T20Is In IND Vs ENG 5th T20I

Harry Brook and Jos Buttler produced a batting masterclass with the highest-ever second-wicket partnership in men's T20 International cricket on Saturday. The England duo added 233 runs after an early wicket in the fifth T20I against India. Their record-breaking stand laid the foundation for a massive total and put England firmly in control.

Brook and Buttler came together after England suffered an early setback and quickly wrested the momentum back. They combined aggressive strokeplay with intelligent running between the wickets to keep the scoreboard moving at a brisk pace. India struggled to contain the pair as the partnership continued to grow.

Buttler led the charge with his trademark power-hitting, dispatching the bowlers to all parts of the ground. Brook complemented him with elegant strokeplay and timely acceleration to ensure the pressure never eased. The pair reached their respective milestones while maintaining an imposing scoring rate.

Buttler smashed his career best 131 while Harry Brook reached his half-century in just 19 deliveries. Brook eventually remained unbeaten on 95 as England posted a mammoth 257/3.

The 233-run stand is now the highest partnership for the second wicket in men's T20 International cricket. It surpassed the previous record for the wicket and added another milestone to England's batting history. The partnership also ranked among the biggest stands recorded in the format overall.

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