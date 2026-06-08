Record Alert! India Rewrite History Books With Biggest-Ever Test Victory In Mullanpur

India returned to red ball action with a dominant display to brush aside Afghanistan in 3 days at Mullanpur. Shubman Gill and Co smashed 564 with the bat, before the spinners ran riot to clinch an innings and 300-run victory on Monday. It is India's biggest victory in Test cricket, and second biggest by an Asian team.

Biggest innings wins for India

Inns & 300 runs vs AFG, Mullanpur, 2026*

Inns & 272 runs vs WI, Rajkot, 2018

Inns & 262 runs vs AFG, Bengaluru, 2018

Inns & 239 runs vs BAN, Mirpur, 2007

Inns & 239 runs vs SL, Nagpur, 2017

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Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar capped a dream Test debut as India completed their biggest-ever victory in the format, thrashing Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs on the third day of the one-off Test at the New PCA Stadium on Monday.

After piling up a commanding 564/8 declared in their first innings, India dismissed Afghanistan for 152 before Lunch on Day 3 and enforced the follow-on. The hosts then bowled the visitors out for 112 in just 35.5 overs to seal an emphatic win inside three days.

India had laid the foundation for the crushing victory through dominant batting performances over the first two days. KL Rahul struck 100, captain Shubman Gill led from the front with 126, while Sai Sudharsan (81), Rishabh Pant (81) and Washington Sundar (52 not out) ensured the hosts posted a mammoth total after opting to bat first. Afghanistan never recovered from that scoreboard pressure.