 'Really Embarrassing': WWE Veteran John Cena's Verdict On Filming Sex Scenes In Movies; Video
The 16-time world champion recently appeared in a podcast named 'Club Shay Shay' hosted by Shannon Sharpe.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
John Cena. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Legend John Cena has underlined that doing intimate scenes is quite embarrassing and that things are different than the viewers might think. With several people involved in the making of a movie, Cena feels nothing can go that intimate, especially a s*x scene.

The 16-time world champion recently appeared in a podcast named 'Club Shay Shay' hosted by Shannon Sharpe, who asked the veteran a host of questions, ranging from his wrestling career to his acting one. With Cena doing some intimate scenes in the movie 'Trainwreck' released in 2015, he immediately responded yes when asked is it awkward doing it.

Speaking on the 'Club Shay Shay' podcast, the 47-year-old claimed:

"Right now, you guys at home think it's just us. There's a whole f****** world back there. We started off practice; it was like a closed set. I've come to grips with like 'This is who you are. You work hard every day to be the best you can, f*** it man, let it hang out.' There are so many people you need to make a movie, there's nothing intimate about it. Nothing. Like it's really embarrassing."

"You have to make it as awkward as possible" - John Cena

Cena feels comedic sex scenes are even more difficult to do, with the entire crew watching them.

"Cause you have to make it as awkward as possible, while the whole crew is watching. It's different. I don't wanna say it sucks, it's just different than you all think it is."

Last month, the 47-year-old had announced that Wrestlemania 2025 will be the final one of his career.

