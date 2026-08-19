'Really Appreciate It': Rishabh Pant Lauds Groundsmen For Efforts During Rain-Affected IND vs SL 1st Test

Rishabh Pant Lauds Groundsmen For Efforts | X/BCCI

Rishabh Pant took to Instagram to appreciate the ground staff and support staff after India registered a commanding 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test. Pant shared pictures showing the ground staff working in heavy rain and praised their efforts in ensuring the match could proceed.

Sharing the images on his Instagram story, Pant wrote, “Thank you to the groundsmen and support staff. The effort and support from you was unbelievable, especially with the rain. Really appreciate it,” accompanied by clapping emojis.

Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Pant’s gesture highlighted the crucial role played by the ground staff, particularly amid challenging weather conditions. Their efforts to keep the playing surface ready despite persistent rain drew appreciation from the Indian wicketkeeper-batter following India’s impressive win.

India completed a 165-run victory in the opening Test against Sri Lanka, with the team putting in a strong all-round performance. While the players received much of the spotlight for the result, Pant’s post ensured that the contribution of those working behind the scenes did not go unnoticed.