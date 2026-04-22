'Real Sportsmanship': Two Strangers Help Collapsing Runner Cross Boston Marathon Finish Line | VIDEO

A Boston Marathon runner was helped by fellow runners to complete the race after collapsing due to cramps during the race. In a now viral video, two strangers can be seen helping a man get up and carried him on their shoulders to the finish line. One of the good Samaritans even sacrificed his personal best to ensure that the stranger finished the race.

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First-time runner collapses, strangers come to rescue

As per the Boston Herald, Ajay Haridasse was competing in his first ever Boston Marathon when he collapsed on the track with cramps. He tried to get back but couldn't continue.

Just when his hopes of finishing the race were fading, a runner in a yellow shirt rushed in to lift him, and moments later, another in white joined to help. Working together, they hoisted Haridasse to his feet and carried him forward, his arms draped over their shoulders as they ran.

The heart-warming moment went quickly viral on social media, with the selflessness on display by the fellow runners. Boston Herald identified the two strangers as Aaron Beggs, the runner in yellow, and Robson Oliveira, the runner in white.

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Oliveira sacrificed his personal best

Oliveira himself ended up in the medical tent after the race with Haridasse. By stopping to help his fellow runner, he would have record his personal best.

“It was a split-second decision. When I entered the final stretch of the marathon, I was just a few meters away from achieving my personal best, but in the distance I saw [Haridasse] collapsing,” Oliveira wrote in a post on social media.