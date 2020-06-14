Real Madrid vs Eibar: Where and when to watch the La Liga fixture live in India

Real Madrid is set to play its first La Liga fixture after a gap of three months due to the COVID-19 crisis that brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.

Los Blancos will host Eibar at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, since their home ground Santiago Bernabeu is undergoing renovation.

Zinedine Zidane's men will be looking forward to closing the gap between them and league leaders Barcelona, who thrashed Mallorca 4-0 on Saturday, thereby taking a five-point lead in the standings.

Both Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio are expected to make a comeback in the team, after being sidelined due to injuries when the league was still in play.

Meanwhile, Eibar stand 16th in the league table with 27 points from 27 games. José Luis Mendilibar's side will look forward to further the gap between the club and the relegation zone which is just two points less at 25.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Real Madrid vs Eibar match take place?

The match will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Eibar match take place?

The match will take place at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Eibar match begin?

The match will begin at 11:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Real Madrid vs Eibar match in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channels will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Real Madrid vs Eibar match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on La Liga and Real Madrid's official Facebook pages.