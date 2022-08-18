e-Paper Get App

Real Madrid deny any contact from Manchester United for Casemiro

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 06:28 PM IST
Spanish Champions Real Madrid have clarified that they have not been contacted by Premier League club Manchester United over transfer of midfielder Casemiro and said the Brazilian is yet to make a decision.

According to a report in the Spanish portal MARCA, Manchester United are hoping to sign Casemiro before the transfer window closes.

The 30-year-old is wanted by the struggling English club after they ended their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Casemiro himself informed Real Madrid about the situation and has received an offer that would see his salary almost double.

