RCD Mallorca vs Barcelona: Where and when to watch the La Liga fixture live in India

Barcelona is set to play its first La Liga fixture after a gap of three months due to the COVID-19 crisis that brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.

Travelling to the Iberostar Stadium, Barcelona will face RCD Mallorca and look forward to building a stronghold to retain the league title, as Real Madrid stand second with just a two-point gap between the rivals.

Mallorca, on the other hand, is in the relegation zone with just 25 points in 27 games.

Barcelona's Luis Striker has benefited from the time-off due to the coronavirus as he has completely recovered from the knee operation he had in January.

Antoine Griezmann feels the break had granted him with enough physical and mental rest that he hadn't been able to 'enjoy in the last five years'.

However, the downside for gaffer Quique Setien is the absence of defender Clement Lenglet whose suspension has carried over from Barcelona's last match in March before the pandemic put the league on hold.

Frenchman Ousmane Dembele will remain absent due to injuries, while Ansu Fati avoided travelling due to another injury.

Lionel Messi, whose place in the starting lineup was questionable due to some muscle problems the Argentine suffered a few days ago, has been given the green light to start.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the RCD Mallorca vs FC Barcelona match take place?

The match will take place on Saturday, June 13 (Sunday, June 14 in India), 2020.

Where will the RCD Mallorca vs FC Barcelona match take place?

The match will take place at Iberostar Stadium.

What time will the RCD Mallorca vs FC Barcelona match begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the RCD Mallorca vs FC Barcelona match in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channels will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the RCD Mallorca vs FC Barcelona match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on La Liga's Facebook page.