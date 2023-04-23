RCB vs RR: Green jersey unlucky for Virat Kohli as he gets out for golden duck, 100th IPL wicket for Trent Boult

Virat Kohli's record in the Royal Challengers Bangalore green jersey is proving to be highly unlucky as the opener got out for a golden duck for the second year in a row.

RCB's green jersey was launched in 2011, and since then, the team has allocated one of their home matches to raise awareness for the ‘Go Green’ campaign, aiming to encourage a cleaner and greener environment.

Kohli was dismissed LBW on the first ball of the match against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday.

Trent Boult's inswinging delivery hit Kohli's back pad plumb in front of the wickets. He was given out straightaway by the on-field umpire and he decided not to review or challenge the decision and walked back to the dressing room.

He became Boult's 100th wicket in the Indian Premier League with this dismissal.

This was also the seventh time Kohli has got out for a first-ball duck in the IPL, which is the joint second most with Sunil Narine and Harbhajan Singh. Rashid Khan leads the unfortunate list with 10 golden ducks.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kohli had suffered a golden duck in IPL 2022 as well while wearing the green jersey as he was dismissed by Jagadeesha Suchith in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RR opt to bowl vs RCB

Kohli's wicket came after Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kohli is once again leading RCB due to Faf du Plessis's injury. The South African is the Impact Player for the hosts and will only be batting for them in this match.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak