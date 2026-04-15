RCB Vs LSG: Mitchell Marsh Smashes Bhuvneshwar Kumar For Massive 102-Metre Six At Bengaluru | VIDEO | X

Bengaluru, April 15: Australian cricketer and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh smashed a massive six during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Marsh hit one of the longest sixes of the tournament. He smashed Indian pacer and RCB bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a massive 102-metre six which went out of the stadium.

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RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to field first against LSG. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram opened the innings for LSG. Mitchell Marsh was facing Bhuvneshwar when he smashed the massive six on the on side. He pulled a short ball which went straight out of the park over the roof of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

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Longest Sixes

Marsh hit one of the biggest sixes of the season. Here are the other longest sixes of the tournament as per their distance:

1 Tim David - 106M vs CSK

2 Cooper Connolly - 103M vs GT

3 Mitchell Marsh - 102M vs RCB

4 Aniket Verma - 100M vs RCB

5 Heinrich Klaasen - 99M vs KKR

Marsh In IPL 2026

Mitchell Marsh is struggling to find his form in the current season of IPL 2026 so far. He has managed to score only 75 runs in the four matches for LSG in the season so far. Currently, he is playing on 18 runs off 14 balls and the fans will be hoping for an impressive innings from Marsh in today's match against RCB.