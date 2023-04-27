 RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Sanju Samson wins toss, opts to bat against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings
RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Sanju Samson wins toss, opts to bat against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings
Live Updates

RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Sanju Samson wins toss, opts to bat against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings

RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard here.

FPJ Web Desk
27 April 2023 07:28 PM IST
27 April 2023 07:28 PM IST
27 April 2023 07:28 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

27 April 2023 07:28 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh

27 April 2023 07:28 PM IST

MS Dhoni: This pitch has decent pace but the average bounce is slightly less. We are trying to build characters in our team (bowlers) and make them believe in themselves. Same side for us.

27 April 2023 07:28 PM IST

Sanju Samson: We would like to bat first. We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend. It feels really great to play RR's 200th game, feels great to be playing for 10 years. Would love to see some pink here today, but it's yellow and we know that the reason is (smiles). Boult misses out due to a niggle, Zampa is playing in his place.

27 April 2023 07:28 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to bat

27 April 2023 06:28 PM IST

Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog for the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings

