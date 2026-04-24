RCB VS GT: Sai Sudharsan Ton In Vain As Kohli-Padikkal Show Seals 5-Wicket In Bengaluru

Quick-fire half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal saw RCB clinch a convincing 5-wicket win in their final league game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Chasing 206 to win, RCB batters put on a show sealing the victory in the 19th over. Earlier, Sai Sudharsan smashed his first IPL 2026 hundred to power GT to 205 after being put into bat by Rajat Patidar.

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Drop proves costly

Chasing 206 to win, RCB survived a massive scare early. Batting on 0, Virat Kohli chipped a Mohammed Siraj delivery straight to Washington Sundar at mid-wicket. Fortunately for the hosts, the all-rounder failed to grab it and it turned out to be a major turning point in the game.

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Virat-Padikkal lead RCB charge

Jacob Bethell departure early had Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal at the crease. The duo put on a century stand, smashing the GT bowlers to all parts of the ground. Padikkal was the aggressor, smashing his half-century in just 20 balls. Kohli took a while longer but was at his very best, entertaining the Chinnaswamy crowd with some delightful strokes.

A brilliant delivery from Rashid Khan accounted for Devdutt Padikkal, while Virat Kohli—who had looked in complete control against the bounce—ironically dragged a rising delivery from Jason Holder onto his stumps. The double blow triggered a brief wobble for RCB, as they also lost captain Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma to slip to 173 for five.

However, Krunal Pandya (23 off 12) and Tim David (10) steadied the innings and guided the side past the target, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru signed off from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with a win—marking their fourth victory in five matches at the venue this season.

Read Also Sai Sudharsan Breaks Massive Chris Gayle Record, Becomes Fastest To 2000 Runs In IPL History

Sudharsan ton in vain

B Sai Sudharsan produced a magnificent 100 that was an anti-thesis of T20 batting, but still strong enough to carry Gujarat Titans to a competitive 205 for three against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The left-hander totally dominated the 128-run alliance with his opening partner and captain Shubman Gill (32, 24b) from the outset, as Sudharsan consumed 29 balls in the Power Play segment against the latter’s seven.