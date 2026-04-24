 RCB VS GT: Sai Sudharsan Returns To Form, Smashes Stunning Century In Bengaluru | VIDEO
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HomeSportsRCB VS GT: Sai Sudharsan Returns To Form, Smashes Stunning Century In Bengaluru | VIDEO

RCB VS GT: Sai Sudharsan Returns To Form, Smashes Stunning Century In Bengaluru | VIDEO

Sai Sudharsan turned around his IPL 2026 form to etch his name in the record books in a stunning batting display during the RCB vs GT clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The left-hander was facing intense scrutiny but responded to his critics in fine style on Friday. Sudharsan broke several records in the process, including going past Chris Gayle.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, April 24, 2026, 08:49 PM IST
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Sai Sudharsan turned around his IPL 2026 form to etch his name in the record books in a stunning batting display during the RCB vs GT clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The left-hander was facing intense scrutiny but responded to his critics in fine style on Friday. Sudharsan broke several records in the process, including going past Chris Gayle.

Sai Sudharsan breaks Gayle record

Sudharsan became the fastest player to score 2000 runs in IPL. The left-hander has been consistent force for Gujarat Titans since his debut but endured a lean patch in IPL 2026. On Friday, he turned it out, smashing his first century of the season.

Sudharsan reached the 2000-run milestone in just 47 innings. The left-hander needed 72 runs to breach the milestone and did so without breaking a sweat. RCB legend Chris Gayle held the previous record, with 48 innings.

Fewest innings to 2000 IPL runs

47 - Sai Sudharsan*

48 - Chris Gayle

52 - Shaun Marsh

57 - Ruturaj Gaikwad

60 - KL Rahul

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