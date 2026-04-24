RCB VS GT: Sai Sudharsan Returns To Form, Smashes Stunning Century In Bengaluru | VIDEO

Sai Sudharsan turned around his IPL 2026 form to etch his name in the record books in a stunning batting display during the RCB vs GT clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The left-hander was facing intense scrutiny but responded to his critics in fine style on Friday. Sudharsan broke several records in the process, including going past Chris Gayle.

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Sai Sudharsan breaks Gayle record

Sudharsan became the fastest player to score 2000 runs in IPL. The left-hander has been consistent force for Gujarat Titans since his debut but endured a lean patch in IPL 2026. On Friday, he turned it out, smashing his first century of the season.

Sudharsan reached the 2000-run milestone in just 47 innings. The left-hander needed 72 runs to breach the milestone and did so without breaking a sweat. RCB legend Chris Gayle held the previous record, with 48 innings.

Fewest innings to 2000 IPL runs

47 - Sai Sudharsan*

48 - Chris Gayle

52 - Shaun Marsh

57 - Ruturaj Gaikwad

60 - KL Rahul