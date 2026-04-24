RCB VS GT: Rajat Patidar Wins Toss, Opts To Field First In Bengaluru; Bethell Replaces Salt

RCB captain Rajat Patidar has won the toss and opted to field first in Bengaluru. Jacob Bethell makes his first appearance of the season with Phil Salt missing due to an injury. Jason Holder is making his debut for Gujarat Titans, alongside Manav Suthar in two changes for Gujarat Titans.

"We will field first. One change - Salty got injured, Bethell is in. One great point is that we're assessing the wicket and the situation well, our planning has been good. This looks like a good wicket for batting, but it lacks grass and could be tacky in the first innings," Rajat Patidar said at the toss.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Impact Subs: Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer

GT Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Subs: Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan