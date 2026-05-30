RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Will There Be A Closing Ceremony At Ahmedabad?

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) as both teams hunt for their second IPL title on Sunday. RCB are the defending champions and will hope to become only the third team to retain the crown. Gujarat won the trophy in their inaugural season and will hope to add another title to their impressive start in the competition.

The final will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31. As the clock ticks down to what promises to be a high-octane final, the question remains: will there be a closing ceremony?

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No official announcement yet

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to divulge details of any closing ceremony programme at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It had decided against holding a grand opening ceremony at the start of the season. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal had earlier indicated that the board would prefer a more measured approach to celebrations following the tragic stampede in Bengaluru in 2025.

Eleven people lost their lives in the aftermath of RCB's victory celebrations. The IPL 2026 season opened in Bengaluru with a remembrance for those who lost their lives.

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Mid-innings show on the cards

The IPL has, however, confirmed that a mid-innings show will take place during the final. During Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala, fans were treated to a special mid-innings entertainment segment instead of a traditional opening or closing ceremony. Fans enjoyed a violin performance, followed by a light and laser show and fireworks.

A similar arrangement is in place for the IPL final, although exact details remain under wraps.