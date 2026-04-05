RCB VS CSK, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad Wins Toss, RCB Batting First In Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to continue their winning ways in their second game of IPL 2026. The southern rivals face off with contrasting form, with CSk winless in two games so far. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to field first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

"We will bowl first. Obviously, high scoring ground. Looks like a good pitch, there's going to be some runs. We'll look to restrict them as much as possible. MS is getting back slowly, sometimes it takes time, if he's ready to play, it'll be soon. The first game was disappointing, but our batting was much better in the second game. Everyone is feeling confident. Same team for us," Gaikwad said at the toss.

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RCB Playing XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy

CSK Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed