RCB Star Virat Kohli Laughs Off Viral Post Claiming Special 'Chartered Flight' Demands Ahead Of IPL 2026

Virat Kohli/X

A social media post by Virat Kohli has caught the attention of cricket fans ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season. The star batter, who represents Royal Challengers Bengaluru, shared a viral claim on his Instagram story that suggested he had made several demands before the tournament begins.

The image that Kohli reposted on his story appeared to come from a social media page and carried a bold headline about his “big demand.” It claimed that Kohli had asked the RCB management for access to chartered flights between India and London during the IPL season. According to the text in the post, the alleged request also included plans to travel to London if there was a break of more than three days between matches and return just before the next game.

However, Kohli’s reaction to the claim quickly became the highlight of the story. Instead of addressing it seriously, the former India captain added two laughing emojis while sharing the post. Fans interpreted this as a humorous response, suggesting that he was amused by the rumor rather than confirming it.

With IPL 2026 approaching, moments like these continue to fuel fan engagement and online conversations around players and teams. Kohli’s lighthearted reaction, however, hinted that the claim about special travel demands may not be something to take too seriously, at least from his perspective.