 RCB Set To Change Its Franchise Name To Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Announcement On March 19
Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
RCB team | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to change the name of the franchise ahead of their opening match of the IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings on March 22 at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

RCB is one of the most popular teams in the history of the cash-rich franchise T20 league, with a huge and passionate fanbase in Bengaluru and across India. With excitement for the beginning of IPL 2024, there is anticipation surrounding the unveiling new RCB's franchise name, adding an extra layer of exhilaration to the upcoming season.

In a teaser released by Royal Challengers Bangalore on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Kannada actor Rishabh Shetty can be seen hinting the name change to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

It has been reported that Royal Challengers Bangalore's franchise will don the new name Royal Challengers Bengaluru from IPL 2024 onwards. For unversed, the Karnataka Government officially rechristened the name of the city to Bengaluru from Bangalore in 2014.

However, RCB were called Royal Challengers Bangalore rather than Bengaluru due to the franchise's recognition in the cricketing world. From the forthcoming IPL season onwards, the Bengaluru-based franchise is expected to rename their team to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in order to align with the official name of the city.

