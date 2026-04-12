RCB Beat MI By 18 Runs In High-Scoring IPL 2026 Thriller At Wankhede

Virat Kohli Departs Immediately After Smashing Half-Century In IPL 2026 Clash Against MI At Wankhede | X

Mumbai, April 12: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in a high-scoring encounter, putting up a strong all-round performance. Batting first, RCB posted a massive total of 240/4 in 20 overs, which proved too much for MI despite a fighting chase.

RCB Batters Dominate

RCB got off to a flying start with Phil Salt smashing 78 off 36 balls. Virat Kohli added a steady 50, while skipper Rajat Patidar played a blazing knock of 53 off just 20 balls.

Later, Tim David provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 34, helping RCB cross the 240 mark.

MI Fight Back But Fall Short

In response, MI showed intent but kept losing wickets at key moments. Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav got starts, while Hardik Pandya contributed a quick 40.

The highlight of the chase was Sherfane Rutherford, who remained unbeaten on 53 and kept MI in the hunt till the end.

RCB Hold Nerve to Seal Win

Despite MI’s late push, the required rate kept climbing, and RCB bowlers managed to control the game in the final overs. MI eventually fell short in the chase, handing RCB a well-deserved win in a run-fest.

The result underlined RCB’s strong batting depth and their ability to handle pressure moments, while MI will look to regroup after falling short in a challenging chase.