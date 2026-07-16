Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts To ICC's New World Cup Formats, Calls For More Opportunities For Emerging Cricket Nations

Ravichandran Ashwin | X

Former Team India spinner and sports commentator Ravichandran Ashwin shared his views on the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s decision to change the formats of the 2027 ODI World Cup and the 2028 T20 World Cup. While welcoming the move, Ashwin said the sport also needs to do more to help emerging cricket nations grow.

Taking to social media, Ashwin said the ICC's changes make sense from a competitiveness point of view. However, he added that if the aim is to expand the game globally then there must be a stronger pathway for developing teams.

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Ashwin said countries such as the Netherlands, Scotland, Nepal, USA and Ireland need more meaningful international matches instead of only getting chances through qualification tournaments.

He suggested that these teams could be included as the third side in bilateral series to gain regular exposure against stronger opponents.

The former off-spinner also said the overall growth of all cricket-playing nations will make the sport a bigger spectacle when it returns at the Olympic Games.

The ICC recently approved changes to the formats of the 2027 ODI World Cup and the 2028 T20 World Cup. The governing body said the revised formats are aimed at making tournaments more competitive and ensuring that every match carries greater importance.

Ravichandran Ashwin's Social Media Post

The ICC’s changes to the fixture format for the 2027 ODI World Cup and 2028 T20 World Cup make sense from a competitiveness standpoint.

But if the final goal is to grow the game, there needs to be a stronger pathway for emerging nations.

Teams like the Netherlands, Scotland, Nepal, USA and Ireland need more meaningful matches (FOR EXAMPLE: getting added as the third team into every bilateral series), not just qualification tournaments.

Let’s not forget, that collective growth will make this sport a spectacle at the olympics.