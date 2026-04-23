Ravichandran Ashwin & Kirti Azad Among Sportspersons Casting Votes As West Bengal & Tamil Nadu See High Turnout In Assembly Elections | Video

ANI/Kirti Azad/ X

Voting for the crucial 2026 Assembly elections is underway in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, with citizens turning out in large numbers to exercise their democratic rights. The polling, being held on April 23, marks a significant political moment in both states, with high-stakes contests and intense public interest.

Amid the strong voter turnout, several prominent personalities, including sportspersons, were seen visiting polling booths, encouraging civic participation. Former Indian cricketer and politician Kirti Azad was among those spotted casting his vote, drawing attention from media and supporters alike. Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and his family also arrived at a polling station in Chennai to cast their vote.

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The presence of well-known figures at polling stations added to the enthusiasm on the ground, with many urging citizens to come out and vote. Across both states, long queues were seen outside booths since early morning, reflecting strong participation in the democratic process.

In Tamil Nadu, several celebrities and public figures also exercised their franchise, reinforcing the importance of voting as a civic duty. Their participation helped amplify awareness and motivated younger voters to take part in the elections.

Meanwhile, political leaders across the country have also called upon voters to participate actively. The elections are being conducted under tight security arrangements to ensure smooth and fair polling.